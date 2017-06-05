CU, IDB working closely on industrial...

CU, IDB working closely on industrial park

Cleveland Utilities' Engineering Department is working closely with the Cleveland/Bradley County Industrial Board on ongoing plans for the Spring Branch Industrial Park on the new Cherokee Cleveland Utilities' Engineering Department is working closely with the Cleveland/Bradley County Industrial Board on ongoing plans for the Spring Branch Industrial Park on the new Cherokee Gateway Boulevard, south of Cleveland. Craig Mullinax, vice president of CU's Water Division, provided the public utility's board with an update at its recent gathering at the Tom Wheeler Training Center.

