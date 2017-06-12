Commission hears request for Taylor Spring Park help
Bradley County Commission members were approached Monday about the possibility of providing the final $100,000 needed to create the proposed Taylor Spring Park. CLEVELAND BUSINESSMAN Allan Jones speaks to the Bradley County Commission about helping to complete the proposed Taylor Spring Park in downtown Cleveland.
