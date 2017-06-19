Cleveland To Receive $1,195,000 Loan For Water System Improvements
Governor Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau Friday announced that seven communities and one Utility District have been approved to receive over $33.4 million in low-interest loans for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements, including Cleveland which will receive a $1,195,000 ... (more)
