Cleveland To Receive $1,195,000 Loan ...

Cleveland To Receive $1,195,000 Loan For Water System Improvements

1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Governor Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau Friday announced that seven communities and one Utility District have been approved to receive over $33.4 million in low-interest loans for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements, including Cleveland which will receive a $1,195,000 ... (more)

