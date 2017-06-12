Cleveland Police ice cream truck givi...

Cleveland Police ice cream truck giving away 10,000 Pierre's frozen treats this summer

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Cleveland.com

Families at the Lincoln Park pool got a cool surprise on Thursday afternoon. A Cleveland Police Department ice cream truck, accompanied by a several squad cars full of officers, stopped by to hand out Pierre's Ice Cream Sandwiches, All American Pops, and Slide-Ups Orange Sherbet.

