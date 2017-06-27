City Council has busy agenda on Monday
It's been four weeks since the Cleveland City Council last met, and the city fathers are making up for it Monday. It's been four weeks since the Cleveland City Council last met, and the city fathers are making up for it Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Tue
|Anonymous
|4
|Hope Alexandria White of Lebanon Tn
|Mon
|Ashley
|1
|Tyler Daly (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Bluedevil2005
|2
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Jun 24
|Kina
|41
|Amber Locke
|Jun 23
|IdHitIt
|3
|Black men
|Jun 21
|White girl
|18
|Ross for less
|Jun 18
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC