Church Activities 6-2
Pressing On will be at Ball Play Baptist Church in Old Fort, Tennessee for Homecoming on Sunday, June 4. Services start at 10:30 am. Dinner to follow in the Fellowship Hall after the service.
Cleveland Daily Banner
