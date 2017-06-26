Church Activities 6-25
Council Baptist Church, 1415 Upper River Road, Charleston, will have homecoming today beginning at 11 a.m. Featured singers will be The Branham Family. Potluck lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. Council Baptist Church, 1415 Upper River Road, Charleston, will have homecoming today beginning at 11 a.m. Featured singers will be The Branham Family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happned To Applebees?
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Hope Alexandria White of Lebanon Tn
|19 hr
|Ashley
|1
|Tyler Daly (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Bluedevil2005
|2
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Jun 24
|Kina
|41
|Amber Locke
|Jun 23
|IdHitIt
|3
|Black men
|Jun 21
|White girl
|18
|Ross for less
|Jun 18
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC