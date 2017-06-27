Check Into Cash celebrates 24th anniversary
Check Into Cash recently celebrated its 24th anniversary with an Employee Appreciation Week that featured a talent show, a carnival and most importantly - lots of cake and ice cream. Check Into Cash President Steve Scoggins is pictured celebrating the company's 24th anniversary with team members David Guzman and Judy Grubb .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Tue
|Anonymous
|4
|Hope Alexandria White of Lebanon Tn
|Mon
|Ashley
|1
|Tyler Daly (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Bluedevil2005
|2
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Jun 24
|Kina
|41
|Amber Locke
|Jun 23
|IdHitIt
|3
|Black men
|Jun 21
|White girl
|18
|Ross for less
|Jun 18
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC