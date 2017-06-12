Blythe Ferry Road property rezoning request to be opposed by residents
A rezoning request concerning property along Blythe Ferry Road and adjacent to Unity Subdivision that was recommended for approval by the Cleveland Municipal Planning Commission last week has CLEVELAND SENIOR PLANNER Corey Divel points to property displayed on his computer screen involved in a rezoning issue which has created some opposition from surrounding residents. The gray area Divel is indicating is zoned Light Industrial, with Unity Drive running through it and dissecting the property into two segments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles Scruggs?
|Wed
|GoldenRoses95
|1
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|Black men
|Wed
|IKR
|2
|Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon?
|Wed
|JustCurious123
|3
|Hamilton Station Apartments
|Wed
|MagnaCarta61
|5
|Luanne Winn
|Wed
|Nobodysbiz
|5
|why do u make fun of fat people? (Aug '12)
|Tue
|WTF
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC