BBB is here and already helping Cleveland consumers
Cleveland Rotarian Jay Leggett introduced Cleveland BBBa S Executive Director Lisa Geren and BBB President/CEO Jim Winsett at a recent luncheon. The members of the Rotary Club of Cleveland recently heard more about the organization from its president and CEO, Jim Winsett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happned To Applebees?
|Mon
|Anonymous
|2
|Ross for less
|Jun 18
|American
|1
|Liquor stores near Cleveland??? (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|Captain Obvious
|6
|Black men
|Jun 17
|White girl
|16
|Aaron Dotson
|Jun 17
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|4
|Michelle mckerchie
|Jun 17
|Stayawayfromthelaw
|2
|Snitch - Bradkey and Mcminn counties (Nov '13)
|Jun 17
|Anonymous
|40
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC