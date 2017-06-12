Ann Holder

Ann Holder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

She was born on May 12, 1929. She was the oldest member of the Mount Olive Church of God, Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black men 47 min White girl 12
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 6 hr laugh a minute 843
Luanne Winn 16 hr None 6
Charles Scruggs? Wed GoldenRoses95 1
What Happned To Applebees? Wed Anonymous 1
Who are the slumlord rental companies in Lebanon? Wed JustCurious123 3
Hamilton Station Apartments Wed MagnaCarta61 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC