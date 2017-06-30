ABCOR Packaging celebrates 10 years of success
Businessmen Ricky Sanders and Tom Cassada were hosts for an open house Wednesday at ABCOR Packaging's new manufacturing facilities in community's South Industrial Park. ABCOR PACKAGING marked its 10 anniversary in Cleveland Wednesday, nearing the end of its first year in the South Industrial Park.
