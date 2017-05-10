Women United hears update on the serv...

Women United hears update on the services at The Refuge

In their quarterly meeting, Women United got to become better acquainted with all of the work going on at The Refuge. THEa SREFUGEa SChief Operations Office Kelli Kyle, center, and Director of Human Services Brian Stewart, center left, spoke to the Women United group about the services offered by The Refuge, particularly the Career Connection classes.

