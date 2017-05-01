Wilson Bank & Trust expands into Williamson County
Wilson Bank & Trust announced this week the appointment of former Regions Senior Vice President and local resident Philip McCutchan as its president of operations in Williamson County. McCutchan's appointment marks Wilson Bank & Trust's official expansion into the state's fastest-growing county, where the community bank has already built a loyal customer base.
