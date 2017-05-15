Williams T. Bacon
Williams T. Bacon, 89 a lifelong resident of Cleveland, died Saturday, May 13, 2017, in a local health care facility. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a petty officer second class, making seven military tours across the Pacific, including places like Guam, the North Pole and even duty at the U.S. Naval Academy.
