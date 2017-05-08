William Sneed
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children: David Foster, Brett Snee, and Seneca Jackson; grandchildren: Matthew Sneed, Ashley Sneed, David Foster Jr., Justin Foster, Rodney Jackson Jr., Lorie Jackson and Stephan Jackson; three great-grandchildren: Elijah Foster, Emma Foster and Salem May Mitchell; as well as many extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life service is planned for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Kinser Church of God, 141 Kinser Road S.E., Cleveland, with Pastor Guinn Green officiating the service.
