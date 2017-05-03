WCLE radio holds an on-air birthday party to honor 60th

Cleveland and Bradley County shared in a major homecoming Tuesday as a line of local A-listers joined in to Some of the guests dropping by for WCLE's 60th anniversary broadcast were Cleveland State President Dr. Bill Seymour, local attorney James Logan and Mount Olive Ministries Pastor Gary Sears. PASTa SMET present as WCLE Radio alumni Joe Wilson, second from left, shared memories with Steve Hartline as the station celebrated its 60th anniversary broadcast Tuesday morning.

