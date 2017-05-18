Vance Cordell Chastain
Vance Cordell Chastain, 83, a longtime resident of Cleveland, passed from this life on Thursday, May 18, 2017, into the arms of his Lord. He was born on May 2, 1934, in Polk County, to the late Jesse William Chastain and Lennie Catherine Hamby Chastain.
