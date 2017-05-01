U.S. 11 Antique Alley Yard Sale coming May 18-21

The 2017 U.S. 11 Antique Alley Yard Sale will be visiting Cleveland from Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21, on a 502-mile trek from Meridian, Miss., to Bristol, Va. The annual event is celebrated in most communities along the U.S. 11 corridor with festivals, local antique sales, flea markets, yard sales, carnivals and other events.

