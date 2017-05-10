Thompson updates civic group on property revaluation process

Bradley County Assessor of Property Stanley Thompson stopped by the recent Sunrise Rotary morning breakfast to talk about the ongoing property tax reappraisal which he and his staff are currently SUNRISE ROTARY President Kevin Mendel, left, is shown with recent guests Stanley Thompson and Arnold Tarpley. Thompson, Bradley County's assessor of property, talked to the Rotarians about this year's property tax reappraisal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.