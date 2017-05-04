Tennessee Promise prepares for future
With those words, Cleveland State President Dr. Bill Seymour introduced Gov. Bill Haslam as the commencement speaker for the a Cleveland State Community College held its commencement on Saturday in the L. Quentin Lane Gymnasium with Gov. Bill Haslam serving as the keynote speaker. Haley Hodgson is presented the Distinguished Student Award by CSCCa SPresident Dr. Bill Seymour and CSCCa SFoundation President Amy Card-Lillios.
