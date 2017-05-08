Spring rainfall bringing area out of drought
According to Craig Mullinax, vice president of Cleveland Utilities' Water Division, precipitation before the recent Cleveland Board of Public Utilities CU board meeting had brought the year's rainfall total almost equal to average total. Additional rainfall over the past few days has kicked this above average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lacey reynolds
|6 hr
|But
|3
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|6 hr
|Facts
|3
|Tom Price's District needs lots more of these a...
|18 hr
|Shaman Jerry
|3
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|21 hr
|exactly
|828
|How does sex feel? good or bad? (Jul '10)
|May 4
|Cutie Pie
|66
|Luanne Winn
|May 4
|blankspace70
|4
|Tyler Worth murder (Oct '15)
|May 3
|Growtfup
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC