Sara Jean Jenkins

Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Sara Jean Howard Jenkins, 36, of Benton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, after complications from a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Luther and Reba Stone and Isaac and Norma Jean Howard; as well as numerous family members.

