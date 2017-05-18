Road work to cause delays

The Bradley County Road Department will be working on Michigan Avenue Road and Dry Valley Road, from the Cleveland city limits to Chatata Valley Road for the next few months, according to Sandra The Bradley County Road Department will be working on Michigan Avenue Road and Dry Valley Road, from the Cleveland city limits to Chatata Valley Road for the next few months, according to Sandra Knight Collins, road superintendent. "Please expect long delays and avoid traveling in these areas as much as possible.

