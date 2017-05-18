Raiders roll into state field
The third-ranked Blue Raiders got a hat trick from District 5-AAAa SPlayer of the Year Tommy Marino, the final two of which came in after time was stopped on the clock and in the hands of the head official for a 3-1 win over Murfreeboro Oakland Saturday night at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex. The senior scorer dented the nylon in the 24th minute of the opening half to go with his pair of late goals to raise his personal total to 21 scores this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor Tony Balding makes wild claims... (Apr '12)
|28 min
|PastorBalding
|39
|Red Clay Pickin' Barn (May '10)
|3 hr
|Ride or die
|23
|Crooked John Harp
|6 hr
|Guest22
|1
|gabe thompson
|May 17
|I know where he id
|7
|breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in...
|May 16
|o see the light
|3
|Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16)
|May 15
|Hartsvegas raised
|29
|John parker in his 50s
|May 15
|Jimmy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC