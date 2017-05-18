Raiders roll into state field

The third-ranked Blue Raiders got a hat trick from District 5-AAAa SPlayer of the Year Tommy Marino, the final two of which came in after time was stopped on the clock and in the hands of the head official for a 3-1 win over Murfreeboro Oakland Saturday night at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex. The senior scorer dented the nylon in the 24th minute of the opening half to go with his pair of late goals to raise his personal total to 21 scores this season.

