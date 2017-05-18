Raiders roll into state field

Raiders roll into state field

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The third-ranked Blue Raiders got a hat trick from District 5-AAAa SPlayer of the Year Tommy Marino, the final two of which came in after time was stopped on the clock and in the hands of the head official for a 3-1 win over Murfreeboro Oakland Saturday night at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex. The senior scorer dented the nylon in the 24th minute of the opening half to go with his pair of late goals to raise his personal total to 21 scores this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pastor Tony Balding makes wild claims... (Apr '12) 28 min PastorBalding 39
Red Clay Pickin' Barn (May '10) 3 hr Ride or die 23
Crooked John Harp 6 hr Guest22 1
gabe thompson May 17 I know where he id 7
News breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in... May 16 o see the light 3
Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16) May 15 Hartsvegas raised 29
John parker in his 50s May 15 Jimmy 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC