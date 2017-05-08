Planning Commission Recommends Approv...

Planning Commission Recommends Approval For Rezoning For New Humane Society Site

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for rezoning to allow the Humane Educational Society to move out of its old quarters on Highland Park Avenue to a new kennel on 6.8 acres off Harrison Pike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gabe thompson 4 hr prego 1
lacey reynolds 14 hr But 3
TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER 14 hr Facts 3
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Sun exactly 828
How does sex feel? good or bad? (Jul '10) May 4 Cutie Pie 66
Luanne Winn May 4 blankspace70 4
Tyler Worth murder (Oct '15) May 3 Growtfup 18
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,989 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC