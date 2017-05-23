PHOTOS: UTC Commencement
The speaker for the Lincoln Day Dinner of the Hamilton County Republican Party will be Nancy Pence-Fritsch, the mother of Vice President Mike Pence. It will be Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. at the Chattanooga Choo Choo's Imperial Room.
