Opening statements heard in homicide trial involving defendant Jody Hughes

Following a morning where the courtroom was filled with hundreds of people, an eight-woman, six-man jury was selected Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Following a morning where the courtroom was filled with hundreds of people, an eight-woman, six-man jury was selected Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Jody Hughes. The jury was eventually seated just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, then opening statements by the prosecution and defense were heard.

