New Magistrate Ashley Gaither loves helping youth through Juvenile Court
She loves her children, she loves the law and she loves Bradley County - and also loves hearing to a little Guns N' Roses every once in a while. BRADLEYa SCOUNTYa SNATIVEa SAshley Gaither is the new magistrate/substitute judge for the Juvenile Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|breaking Illegal alien sentenced to 50 years in...
|38 min
|o see the light
|3
|Is Jessica Dawson Martin sleeping with a marrie... (May '16)
|17 hr
|Hartsvegas raised
|29
|John parker in his 50s
|21 hr
|Jimmy
|3
|stolen valor alert! lebanon, tennessee
|Mon
|Omg
|3
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Adrift
|19
|Homeless people in Lebanon (Sep '09)
|Sun
|Omg
|10
|In need
|Sun
|30 yr old virgin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC