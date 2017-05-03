Medical supply drive for school nurses scheduled
Medical Center Compounding Pharmacy & Health Center is once again hosting a supply drive to help stock the shelves of local school nurses' offices. SCHOOLa SNURSES, the staff of Medical Center Compounding Pharmacy & Health Center and the staff of the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile smile and express thanks to those who donated during a medical supply drive for school nurses at the pharmacy last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry Bell aka BUBBA
|2 hr
|Hahahahahaha
|1
|I miss u
|2 hr
|SoSad
|1
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|4 hr
|Cole Goodall
|8
|lacey reynolds
|5 hr
|She is a horrible...
|1
|Luanne Winn
|5 hr
|blankspace70
|4
|Tyler Worth murder (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Growtfup
|18
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Tue
|caliegirl
|827
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC