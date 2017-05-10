Mary Eloise Rawlston
She was born in Seminole, Fla., on Nov. 16, 1931, and grew up in Wilmington, N.C. She reared her children in Chattanooga before moving to Cleveland with her second husband. She was active in the Eastern Star and Red Fez Club for many years.
