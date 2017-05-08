Man Convicted Of Shooting Enemy In 2013 Charged With Shooting Him Again

Jeremiah Hicks said he got shot by Dedrick Lamont Lindsey Jr. in January 2013 and it happened again this January. Chattanooga Police arrested Lindsey and charged him with the latest shooting that happened Jan. 13 at the "K" Market at 909 Dodson Ave. Video from the store showed Lindsey shooting with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.