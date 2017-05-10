Juvenile Corrections focuses on what'...

Juvenile Corrections focuses on what's best for the child

Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

BRADLEYa SCOUNTY'Sa SJuvenile Corrections programs were discussed at the recent Kiwanis Club meeting by Walker Valley lead youth service officer Vickie Towne, left, and Cleveland High senior youth officer Nancy Stanfield. Their numerous programs, which are designed to help rehabilitate children who might be on the wrong path, were discussed by Cleveland High School senior youth officer Nancy Stanfield and Walker Valley lead youth service officer Vickie Towne at the recent Kiwanis Club meeting.

