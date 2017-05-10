Jody Hughes found guilty of murder: f...

Jody Hughes found guilty of murder: first degree

22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

It took a Bradley County jury just over an hour to return a guilty verdict in the first-degree murder trial of Jody Hughes Wednesday evening. JODYa SHUGHES, right, and his attorney, Winton Marble, sit as they await the verdict from the jury in the weeklong murder trial of Hughes, accused in the death of Tyler Worth.

