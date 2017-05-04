Jack Maddux is candidate for Fourth D...

Jack Maddux is candidate for Fourth District Congress seat 4th District U.S. Congress seat

21 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Jack Maddux, a Cleveland businessman who is a U.S. Navy veteran and a former Chattanooga police officer, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 4th District U.S. Jack Maddux, a Cleveland businessman who is a U.S. Navy veteran and a former Chattanooga police officer, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 4th District U.S. Congress seat. Maddux is a 1983 graduate of Bradley Central High School and graduated summa cum laude from Bryan College in Dayton.

