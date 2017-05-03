I see by the Banner 5-4

Bradley Central High School class of 1967 will hold its 50th class reunion on Friday, July 21, at the Coffey Barn, 2288 Benton Pike N.E. Friday will feature a barbecue. On July 22, a dinner/dance is Bradley Central High School class of 1967 will hold its 50th class reunion on Friday, July 21, at the Coffey Barn, 2288 Benton Pike N.E. Friday will feature a barbecue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.