Humboldt Woman Arrested In Ongoing TBI Human Trafficking Case
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Human Trafficking Unit have arrested and charged a Humboldt woman accused of forcing a minor to have sex with a man in exchange for drugs.
