Hughes' wife testifies her husband fired gun used in Worth homicide
Those are the words of Ashley Rutledge Hughes, who testified most of the day Monday in Bradley County Criminal Court. "I was not given a deal, and there have been no threats if I did not testify.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gabe thompson
|3 hr
|prego
|4
|Cameron Bush
|11 hr
|MagnaCarta61
|2
|lacey reynolds
|13 hr
|Adoption is beaut...
|4
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|Mon
|Facts
|3
|Tom Price's District needs lots more of these a...
|Sun
|Shaman Jerry
|3
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|exactly
|828
|I miss u
|May 7
|Just sayin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC