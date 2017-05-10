Historic millstone unearthed at site ...

Historic millstone unearthed at site of Taylor Spring

A new factor had been added to design opportunities for the proposed Taylor Spring Park, located between 1st and Inman streets in downtown Cleveland. THIS LARGE MILLSTONE was discovered near the old Taylor Spring along 1st Street, considered the birthplace of the city of Cleveland.

