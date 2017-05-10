Highway 60 widening included in TDOT - Sbudget
More than $30 million in road development and improvement projects have been included in the IMPROVE Act budget as part of a three-year transportation program, according to information released "The roster of TDOT projects in Bradley County is impressive. But to have these major road projects on a three-year completion list is significant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gabe thompson
|5 hr
|prego
|4
|Cameron Bush
|12 hr
|MagnaCarta61
|2
|lacey reynolds
|15 hr
|Adoption is beaut...
|4
|TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER
|Mon
|Facts
|3
|Tom Price's District needs lots more of these a...
|Sun
|Shaman Jerry
|3
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|exactly
|828
|I miss u
|May 7
|Just sayin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC