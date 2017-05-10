Highway 60 widening included in TDOT ...

Highway 60 widening included in TDOT - Sbudget

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

More than $30 million in road development and improvement projects have been included in the IMPROVE Act budget as part of a three-year transportation program, according to information released "The roster of TDOT projects in Bradley County is impressive. But to have these major road projects on a three-year completion list is significant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gabe thompson 5 hr prego 4
Cameron Bush 12 hr MagnaCarta61 2
lacey reynolds 15 hr Adoption is beaut... 4
TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER Mon Facts 3
Tom Price's District needs lots more of these a... Sun Shaman Jerry 3
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Sun exactly 828
I miss u May 7 Just sayin 10
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC