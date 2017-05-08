HCDE Students Compete In 11th Annual ...

HCDE Students Compete In 11th Annual Regional Science Olympiad

The culmination of more than a month and a half of hard work and dedication will pay off this Tuesday for Hamilton County Department of Education students and science teachers, as more than 500 elementary students compete in the regional Elementary Science Olympiad, officials said.

