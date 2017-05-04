Forensic testimony dominates third day of trial
Thursday was a day for the prosecution to present forensic science experts detailing evidence found in the murder trial of Jody Hughes. Two forensic experts working with or for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation detailed their findings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I miss u
|1 hr
|That girl
|5
|Looking for hair styler
|Fri
|Cassie
|1
|Terry Bell aka BUBBA
|May 4
|Hes a liar
|2
|How does sex feel? good or bad? (Jul '10)
|May 4
|Cutie Pie
|66
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|May 4
|Cole Goodall
|8
|Luanne Winn
|May 4
|blankspace70
|4
|Tyler Worth murder (Oct '15)
|May 3
|Growtfup
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC