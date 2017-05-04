Fivas: Cleveland leaves its - small town' status
Like it or not, the city of Cleveland is leaving the status of "small town" and headed for a new status of "major city." "The biggest issue we have is to redevelop an older building, it is very expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hair styler
|3 hr
|Cassie
|1
|Terry Bell aka BUBBA
|19 hr
|Hes a liar
|2
|How does sex feel? good or bad? (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|Cutie Pie
|66
|I miss u
|Thu
|SoSad
|1
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Thu
|Cole Goodall
|8
|Luanne Winn
|Thu
|blankspace70
|4
|Tyler Worth murder (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Growtfup
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC