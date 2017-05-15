First TN Foundation gift builds on JA partnership

Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region's outreach into local classrooms can now grow the messages of financial literacy and workforce readiness a little higher, thanks to a partnership with a FIRST TENNESSEE FOUNDATION has made a large donation to be used to expand the educational programming by Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region. From left are Jackie Dant, vice president, operations, Junior Achievement USA; Bethany McCoy, community relations, Lee University and JA board chair; Mike Griffin, community president, First Tennessee Bank; and Melanie Connatser, JA of the Ocoee Region president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.