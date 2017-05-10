Elsie Ann Johnson

Elsie Ann Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Elsie Ann Allison Johnson, 68, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in a local hospital from a hard-fought battle with strokes and cancer. She was a retired English teacher from the Bradley County School system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Judge Gwin 1 hr Justsaying17 6
Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15) 19 hr Justiceiscoming17 17
Judge gwin 19 hr Justiceiscoming17 1
gabe thompson Wed prego 4
lacey reynolds Tue Adoption is beaut... 4
TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER May 8 Facts 3
Tom Price's District needs lots more of these a... May 7 Shaman Jerry 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC