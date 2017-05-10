Elsie Ann Johnson
Elsie Ann Allison Johnson, 68, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in a local hospital from a hard-fought battle with strokes and cancer. She was a retired English teacher from the Bradley County School system.
