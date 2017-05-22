Deadly drug of fentanyl making way into area
There have been 11 overdose deaths in the first four months of 2017, almost half the number of 2016. While not directly attributed to a drug being seen nationwide called fentanyl, local There have been 11 overdose deaths in the first four months of 2017, almost half the number of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John T Gwin (Jan '15)
|18 min
|jetta
|21
|Plaza Inn 231
|7 hr
|Curious
|1
|gabe thompson
|11 hr
|trash
|8
|Loud Boom/Explosion
|11 hr
|maybe blasting
|4
|homewreckers that sleep with married men? (Oct '14)
|13 hr
|Emanon
|17
|Womac arrested in Athens incident (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Angel
|3
|Crooked John Harp
|23 hr
|Nosey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC