Day of Prayer
Signature Healthcare of Cleveland held its annual National Day of Prayer breakfast on Thursday. Residents, staff and community leaders gathered for prayer and a service with guest speaker Pastor Jake From left are Phil Taylor, missions director for Crossnet Baptist Network; Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland; Jake Stum, pastor with The Mission Chattanooga and TVA project Manager with Impact Cleveland; Coby Goins, chaplain for Signature Healthcare of Cleveland; and Tiffany Sawyer, administrator for Signature Healthcare of Cleveland.
