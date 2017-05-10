County Fire-Rescue filling their boots for MDA

Bradley County Fire-Rescue is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular Bradley County Fire-Rescue is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.