Council hears project updates on Blythe Oldfield playground
The Cleveland City Council received a combination update this week on the progress of the Blythe Oldfield Park and Playground. PROVIDING AN UPDATE on the Blythe/Oldfield Playground and Park project to the City Council Monday were, from left, Dustin Toomey of Impact Cleveland, and Teresa Torbett and Patti Petitt of the Cleveland Parks and Recreation Department.
