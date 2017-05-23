Council directs school board to further review AU purchase

The Cleveland City Council continues to look at "the possibility" of providing support to the Bradley County Commission and Bradley County Board of Education in the purchase of the old The Cleveland City Council continues to look at "the possibility" of providing support to the Bradley County Commission and Bradley County Board of Education in the purchase of the old American Uniform building for an innovative educational training center. The county is planning to purchase the facilities, but does not plan to obtain a loan until July 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.