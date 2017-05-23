Council directs school board to furth...

Council directs school board to further review AU purchase

Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The Cleveland City Council continues to look at "the possibility" of providing support to the Bradley County Commission and Bradley County Board of Education in the purchase of the old The Cleveland City Council continues to look at "the possibility" of providing support to the Bradley County Commission and Bradley County Board of Education in the purchase of the old American Uniform building for an innovative educational training center. The county is planning to purchase the facilities, but does not plan to obtain a loan until July 2019.

